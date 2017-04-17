Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mental Health & Not Being “Normal"

"Some of the best people or easiest people to speak to is a shrink or whoever — the Americans call them shrinks — someone you have never met before," he said. "You sit down on the sofa and say: ‘Listen, I don’t actually need your advice. Can you just listen?’ And you just let it all rip." He also thanked his older brother, Prince William, for supporting him, and encouraging him to seek help. "My brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me," he said. "He kept saying this is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff, it's okay." This, right here, is what family is for.