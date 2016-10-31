The Royal cat is out of the bag. Prince Harry is officially dating actress Meghan Markle. For days, rumors have been swirling that Harry has a new girlfriend, and People has now officially confirmed the relationship.
A close friend of the royal said the romance is still new and that the pair has only been dating for “a couple of months.”
While the world already knows a whole lot about Prince Harry, it's time to learn more about Markle, who is so much more than a royal girlfriend. We have a the list to prove it.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, the actress is best known for playing Rachel Zane on Suits. But you may also remember her as FBI Special agent Amy Jessup on the Fox sci-fi series Fringe.
She has her own lifestyle brand.
As founder of TheTig.com, Markle is looking to share her love of food, wine, fashion, and travel.
As the site explains, "Meghan created a space to share all of these loves, to invite friends to share theirs as well, and to be the breeding ground for ideas & excitement — for an inspired lifestyle."
She's an activist.
In 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda in support of the Clean Water Campaign. She's also worked with the charity One Young World, which looks to inspire young leaders. And she teamed up with the United Nations Women as part of the HeforShe gender equality campaign.
Markle recently wrote a piece for her website about how she can be both an actress and activist. It's definitely worth a read.
She's a fashion designer.
Markle designed a fall capsule collection for Reitmans, which includes chic black leggings, crisp white shirts, and comfy sweaters. Every piece, she swears, can be worn for work or play.
She was once a freelance calligrapher.
Fun fact: Markle has impeccable handwriting that has also helped her cash some checks.
In an interview with Esquire, Markle revealed that instead of waiting tables while she was a struggling actress, she worked as a calligrapher. A very lucrative job, she admits, seeing as no one can really do it.
Some of her gigs included writing out Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations and helping Dolce & Gabbana with its celebrity correspondence during the holidays.
"I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning," she said. "I'm glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive."
She could totally be a royal.
Okay, we may be jumping the gun here, but this seems like a woman who could definitely inspire a country right alongside Kate Middleton through her dedication to hard work and giving back. It seems she already feels comfortable with foreign dignitaries, as this photo of her and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows.
“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works,” she wrote in a blog post. “And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose.”
Harry's clearly a lucky guy.
