Fun fact: Markle has impeccable handwriting that has also helped her cash some checks.In an interview with Esquire , Markle revealed that instead of waiting tables while she was a struggling actress, she worked as a calligrapher. A very lucrative job, she admits, seeing as no one can really do it.Some of her gigs included writing out Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations and helping Dolce & Gabbana with its celebrity correspondence during the holidays."I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning," she said. "I'm glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive."