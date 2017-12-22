On Wednesday, the Suits actress attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton were there, so were Prince Harry’s cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, but it was Princess Michael of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent’s wife and Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin who drew criticism over her choice of jewelry. She wore what appeared to be a blackamoor brooch, which most consider to be racist, to the lunch.