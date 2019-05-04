Skip navigation!
Kate Middleton
Pop Culture
Prince William Reacts To New Royal Baby
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Kate Middleton
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton's Stylist Natasha Archer Was Awarded A Huge Honor
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
May 4, 2019
Fashion
Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Are Anna Wintour’s Dream Met Gala Guests
Mekita Rivas
May 3, 2019
Fashion
H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 More Bridal...
Eliza Huber
May 2, 2019
Pop Culture
The Queen Of England Just Bestowed Kate Middleton A Huge Honor
Whatever anniversary present Prince William got Kate Middleton, it's been upstaged. The Royal family announced on Monday that Queen Elizabeth has a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Blowouts, Blush, & Royal Buns: Kate Middleton's Best Beauty ...
There's a royal phenomenon that's been dissected and discussed for years known as the "Kate Middleton effect" — that is, the Duchess of Cambridge's
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Pop Culture
This Is How Prince William & Kate Are Handling The Rampant Cheati...
Over the past few months, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the target of growing infidelity rumors, alleging that Will cheated on Kate with a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Breaking Down Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Kardashian-Level ...
Just as the allegations that Tristan Thompson stepped out on Khloé Kardashian (again) with her good friend Jordyn Woods riveted the American public, so,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
SNL
’s Prince Harry Attempts To Prepare The Royal Baby Fo...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby should be here any day now, and if Saturday Night Live is any indication of what’s to come, the royal baby is in
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
The Palace Finally Spoke Out About The Online Abuse Against Megha...
The British monarchy had to implement a 21st century solution to a very antiquated problem. CNN reports that the royal family has released a set of social
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
What It Means That Harry & Meghan Will "Split Courts" From Willia...
The royal family is reportedly splitting up. No, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t divorcing, though their “court” is breaking from Prince
by
Alexis Reliford
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Revealed Prince George & Princess Charlotte's...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are little foodies in-training. Yesterday, while visiting a primary school as part of her charity Place2Be's
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Edward Enninful Wants To Put Meghan Markle On British
Vogue
Much has been said about Edward Enninful taking the helm as British Vogue’ s new editor-in-chief. He’s assembled his dream team, creating a masthead
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Meghan Markle Shares Her Due Date Wearing An Aritzia Dress
Meghan Markle is very pregnant and very much so back to her royal duties in the new year. Last week, Markle gave fashion advice to unemployed women in
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
How To Score Kate Middleton's Hair Color — According To The ...
Carrying a title bestowed by Queen Elizabeth, wearing a grip of jewels as a headband, casually padding around a palace (you know, because you live there).
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
8 Celebrity Hair Transformations That Will Yank You Out Of A Hair...
Despite how hopeful you felt at midnight on January 1, no one — not even you — is immune to feeling the unmotivated dread of a rut. Some experience it
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Style
Meghan Markle Had The Most Expensive Royal Wardrobe In 2018 — But...
Fashion lovers and fans of the royal family won’t be surprised to learn Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, enjoyed the most expensive royal wardrobe
by
Kelli Pate
Pop Culture
The Royal Family Revealed Their Favorite Moments Of 2018 — & Love...
With the new year just around the corner, many are looking back at their favorite milestones and moments of 2018, including the royal family. “Here are
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle Quietly Blew This Tabloid Rumor Out Of The Water On...
Meghan Markle spent her Christmas holiday with the royal family — quietly debunking some persistent rumors in the process. The Duchess of Sussex
by
Alejandra Salazar
Pop Culture
Apparently, Princess Charlotte's Bridesmaid Dress Is The Sou...
Rumors of a feud within Kensington Palace has plagued the royal family for a while now, but no alleged beef has fascinated tabloids quite as much as that
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Dessert Recipes
This Is The Royal Family's Favorite Holiday Cookie
Earlier this month, the royal family awed the world by unveiling some jaw-dropping Christmas decorations. When we first laid eyes on the 30-foot tree
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Will Prince Harry Skip This Royal Christmas Tradition To Hang Wit...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first holiday season as husband and wife is officially underway. But in addition to good ol’ festive fun, ‘tis also
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
The Royals' Christmas Cards Broken Down By A Body Language E...
Before this year, there were only two Christmas cards the public cared about: the British royal family and the American royal family (also known as the
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
The Most Searched Celebrity Baby Names OF 2018 Are Not What You&#...
Which celebrity baby received the most internet interest this year? According to Google, which just released a few statistics regarding the most-Googled
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
5 Times Meghan Markle's Style Broke The Internet
In the days leading up to the Royal Wedding back in May, Meghan Markle completely dominated the global news cycle: Would her father walk her down the
by
Channing Hargrove
Home
You Can Move Into Kate & Pippa Middleton's Former London Apa...
A lot of us wish we could follow Kate Middleton's life path. You know, meet, fall in love with, and marry a prince; gain a platform to do some real good in
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
The Royals Have A Group Text & We Bet Meghan Markle Started It
Does Prince Harry like sharing his own memes? How often does Prince William use the crown emoji? Speaking of crowns, do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore This Aritzia Coat — & Now We Want One, Too
While we won't dignify rumors of a brewing feud between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton (resulting in the Duchess of Sussex moving into
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
The Palace Weighed In On Rumors That Meghan Markle & Kate Middlet...
Is there really a war raging between royal sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle? Buckingham Palace officially calls it fake news. Now, the
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
A Guide To The Rumored Feud Between Prince Harry & Prince William
A feud between angry princes, just before the holidays? No, it’s not the plot of the next Netflix original Christmas movie: It’s an actual rumor
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Kate Middleton Has A New Favorite Hair Accessory — & It's On...
Equal parts girly, sophisticated, and just plain fun, not even a princess can resist a good hair bow. Worn by the likes of Emma Stone and Margot Robbie,
by
Rachel Lubitz
