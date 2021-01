Meena Harris’ Inauguration Night Dress Is Kate Middleton-Approved

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted the dress — which is currently for sale at Farfetch and Matches Fashion starting at $2,344 — in March of last year during a three-day royal tour of Ireland. The color was meant as a statement of support for the country, and, at the time, one of many green dresses she wore, according to Bustle . With her dress, the Duchess wore Manolo Blahnik pumps in a similar shade of emerald and carried a metallic clutch purse. (When the Duke and Duchess ventured to the Guinness Storehouse as part of their official royal duties, her elegant handbag was replaced with a creamy pint.)