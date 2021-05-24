Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana In A Royal Blue Suit

Princess Diana’s style throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s will always be in fashion — and Kate Middleton knows it. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a royal blue suit that bore a striking resemblance to one worn by her late mother-in-law 30 years prior.
During a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, with Prince William, Middleton donned a blue, double-breasted Zara blazer with gold buttons and a matching pleated skirt from the U.K.-based brand Hope. While Diana’s version, which she wore on a trip in 1992, was also made up of a double-breasted suit jacket decorated with gold buttons and a pleated skirt, it was more in line with the style at the time and slightly oversized, rather than fitted. That, and Middleton chose a brown, suede clutch purse and matching pumps, whereas Diana stuck with the royal blue color palette, straight down to her accessories.
This is hardly the first time Middleton has seemingly recreated a look from Diana’s wardrobe archives. Middleton’s velvet, strapless gown at the 2011 Sun Military Awards mirrored the one worn by Diana at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall in 1981. Meanwhile, in 2018, Middleton wore a blue polka dot Prada dress with a white collar for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday portrait that was the modern-day equivalent of Diana’s from 1985. A year later, in 2019, the Duchess was photographed dropping Princess Charlotte off on her first day of school, while wearing a pink, floral dress that closely resembled one Diana wore to take Prince Harry to school in 1992.
And if you, like Middleton, want to get the Diana look, the Duchess’ blue Hope skirt is still available. If the past is any indication, though, it won’t be for long.
