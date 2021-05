Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana In A Royal Blue Suit

This is hardly the first time Middleton has seemingly recreated a look from Diana’s wardrobe archives. Middleton’s velvet, strapless gown at the 2011 Sun Military Awards mirrored the one worn by Diana at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall in 1981. Meanwhile, in 2018, Middleton wore a blue polka dot Prada dress with a white collar for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday portrait that was the modern-day equivalent of Diana’s from 1985. A year later, in 2019, the Duchess was photographed dropping Princess Charlotte off on her first day of school, while wearing a pink, floral dress that closely resembled one Diana wore to take Prince Harry to school in 1992.