These Face Masks Are Trending Thanks To Kate Middleton

On Tuesday, during a visit to Baby Basics, an organization that provides clothing, food, and other necessities to children in need, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a white silk shirtdress courtesy of Suzannah, Tabitha Simmons Dela heels, and a face mask. But in true Kate Middleton fashion, she didn’t wear just any mask. No, she wore one that was sure to send the internet searching. According to Lyst, a fashion search engine, after Middleton was photographed in her mask, searches in the U.K. for “floral face mask” surged 185% in less than 24 hours.
For the occasion, Middleton chose the “Liberty Pepper,” a micro-floral print, mask designed by London childrenswear brand Amaia. The mask is made from cotton and features an extra layer of a 50gr TNT filter for safety measure. The stylish and ultra-feminine pattern was the perfect complement for her simple and elegant daytime ensemble.
By now, we know all too well about the Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle effect, with every item they sport selling out soon after. In addition to “floral,” some of the other used search terms were “liberty print” and “ditsy print,” Lyst reported. In other words, come three-to-five business days, everyone in the U.K. (and beyond) is going to be sporting flower-printed face coverings.
Pre-order Middleton’s exact Amaia face mask — which is priced under-$20 — on amaiakids.co.uk before they’re gone, and in doing so, help the brand raise money for NHS Charities Together. And since one mask is never enough, we also rounded up a few other floral mask options for you to buy next.
