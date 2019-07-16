While Meghan Markle uses fashion to cause a stir within Buckingham Palace, her sister-in-law is pretty good at doing the opposite. Between Kate Middleton’s ubiquitous A-line dresses and designer coats, seldom do we see her take sartorial risks. Of course, with a closet full of Alexander McQueen dresses and Gianvito Rossi pumps, why would she?
From time to time though, the future Queen Consort of England surprises us by showing up in something a little less royal and a little more, well, her. Case in point: the oh-so-casual 'fit she donned while attending the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show last May. To preview the show alongside her three royal babes, Middleton sported a white eyelet blouse by M.i.h. Jeans and a pair of tan Massimo Dutti culottes. But it wasn't her choice of clothing that threw us off, but the totally nonchalant and affordable white sneakers that she chose to pair it with.
Advertisement
The exact pair, designed by Italian shoe brand, Superga, isn't new to Middleton's closet. In fact, she's worn them twice before, once to her 2016 Royal Tour of Canada, and again at the 2017 London Marathon. And if you weren't quite fast enough to snag a pair the first (or second) time she took them out for a spin, today's your lucky day. From now until Amazon Prime Day ends, you can get your hands on Middleton's exact pair for as low as $46.40 (from $64.00). But with just a little over 10 hours left in the sale, there isn't time to procrastinate. Click the links below to shop the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to sneakers for less.
Advertisement