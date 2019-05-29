While she may be a queen-in-waiting, Kate Middleton still gravitates toward affordable fashion items. Exhibit A: Her timeless — and surprisingly accessible — casualwear. The Duchess of Cambridge recently attended the Chelsea Flower Show on May 20 with Prince William, where she stepped out in a floor-length floral maxi dress and a pair of beige espadrille wedges, giving all of us instant #vacayvibes.
The casual yet oh-so chic shoes instantly elevated her look. Kate has been a longtime fan of the brand behind them, Castañer, which is credited with creating the very first wedge espadrilles commissioned by legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent back in the early 1960s. No wonder the likes of Kate, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all supporters of the Spanish shoemaker.
With beach trips and garden weddings on the horizon, we decided to round up some of our espadrilles picks for the season over at The Outnet, where several pairs — including the ones Kate wore to the Chelsea Flower Show — are currently on serious sale. But act fast, because these beauties are sure to sell out quickly.