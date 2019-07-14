Meghan & Kate Attended Wimbledon But Tabloids Only Cared About Their “Feud”

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies’ Singles Final today. Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title! Ahead of the match, The Duchess of Cambridge met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 📷PA #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon2019