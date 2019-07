Meghan & Kate Attended Wimbledon But Tabloids Only Cared About Their “Feud”

For the second year in a row, Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both attended Wimbledon, along with Kate’s sister, Pippa. Though they didn’t spend the whole tournament side by side, Kate and Meghan made sure they were together for the final match between Serena Williams and Romanian player Simona Halep. Fans of the royals have a lot to talk about: paparazzi photos show Meghan and Kate laughing and enjoying the sunshine. But many outlets (specifically, British tabloids) have only shown an interest in discussing the so-called “feud” between the sisters-in-law, with The Sun even arguing that Kate and Meghan were “urged” to attend Wimbledon together for optics. Other publications suggested that Wimbledon was a signifier of the feud’s end (“Kate and Meghan to END royal rift claims as they are reunited at Wimbledon this year?” The Daily Express asked in a headline.)