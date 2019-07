Who's Who In Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Crew

Second only to actually participating in sports is being a sports spectator — just ask Meghan Markle, who has become a fixture at the London tennis tournament. Last year, Markle attended with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton , but this year, the Duchess of Sussex is holding her own court-side court. Stepping out for the first time solo since her maternity leave, Markle made the event a three-for-one: She got to enjoy one of her favorite past times, she got to hang out with a few old friends, and she got to publicly support a newer one . We stan an efficient royal.