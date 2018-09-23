Serena Williams and Meghan Markle truly are friendship goals.
Williams opened up about just how close she and the new royal are in an interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project filmed in the days following her U.S. Open finals loss.
"We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other right a lot recently," Williams revealed. “We were actually just texting each other this morning.”
Markle has been settling into her public role, recently hosting her first solo event, and also ruffling feathers with her political views. Williams, on the other hand, has been trying to balance motherhood and career, though sexist umpires and fashion critics are seemingly making doing so 10 times harder. So while the athlete didn’t elaborate on why there’s been an uptick and communication between herself and the Duchess, given what both ladies have been dealing with lately it’s understandable that some extra support may have been needed.
The pair first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, according to People and immediately hit it off. Since then the royal has attended numerous sporting events to watch Williams play, and the athlete and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May.
Speaking of the Royal Wedding, Williams recalled the feeling of watching the nuptials like “watching history.” “The whole service was really wonderful and most of all, I just wanted to see my friend be happy, and I think that’s what happened,” she added.
Still, no matter what the two have going on or how far apart they may be, Williams has made it clear that nothing will ever change between them.
"Our friendship is still exactly the same. We have always supported each other," Williams said in July. "We've always had a wonderful friendship, and every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, and has supported me. Now, she's supporting me in a different role."
Now the question is, how can we get in on this awesome friendship?
