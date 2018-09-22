Prince Harry Was Hiding Something At Meghan Markle's Cookbook Launch

Prince Harry clearly has rave reviews for Meghan Markle’s new cookbook.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the launch of Together: Our Community Cookbook at Kensington Palace on Thursday. The book, which supports survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, is Markle’s first solo project as Duchess, and last week’s celebration marked her first Kensington Palace event.
Harry was all smiles as he came out to support his wife — although it was quickly revealed he was also there for the food. ITV News royal editor Chris Ship caught sight of the prince mingling with guests while hiding a few samosas behind his back.
“I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!” Ship tweeted, sharing a video of Harry casually meandering between tents with a bundle of food in hand, then turning to face the camera with a huge smile.
I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch... #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018
Entertainment Tonight reports that Markle herself helped cook and prepare food for the event, which was also attended by local community leaders, members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and representatives of the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Center, who all worked with Markle to develop Together. Markle’s proud mom Doria Ragland was also present, marking her first official post-wedding appearance.
“Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love,” Markle told the crowd at the event. “I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”
The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, describes Together as a collection of “simple Eastern Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African recipes, many of which have been handed down through generations, honed and perfected over the years.” Along with Harry’s samosas, some of those flavors were on display at Thursday’s celebration, with dishes such as coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, and caramelized plum upside-down cake on the menu.
