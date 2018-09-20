Meghan Markle’s Mom Just Made Her First Royal Appearance

While everyone was looking at the stunning vision in white that was Meghan Markle on her wedding day, I was obsessing over her mother. After a smear campaign by the rest of the Markles, Doria Ragland was the definition of poise and grace as she looked on as her only daughter married into the British royal family. Her son-in-law is the sixth in line to the English throne. Not too shabby!
Following the wedding, as Markle after Markle made the TV rounds to critique the new Duchess Of Sussex, we didn't hear much from Ragland. But now, rejoice! She's back.
The duchess' mother made her first official appearance with her daughter and Prince Harry during a Kensington Palace party in honor of the newly released Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features recipes from women of different backgrounds, per ET. Ragland and Prince Harry looked on beaming with pride as Markle nailed a welcoming speech to the group.
Doria introduced herself as "Meg's mom" and said she was "head over heels" with pride pic.twitter.com/jm5xQBCEJH— Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018
"I'm so excited to see the projects you're going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you're going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes," Markle said to event goers in her new posh accent. "It's so impactful. We can see in just a few days alone, and the book's not even out yet. That's a testament to what this means to people. And I'm so proud of you."
"The power of food is more than just the meal itself — it is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it." — The Duchess of Sussex #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/10VRNtWFjM— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018
“I’m so excited to see the projects you’re going to continue to do in your own community... and also how you’re going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and recipes.” - a proud Meghan thanks the women of the Hubb Community Kitchenpic.twitter.com/88E5tGQTFg— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 20, 2018
This is a new role for Ragland, and a surprising move from the young royals. We can't recall Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, ever making an official royal appearance at one of her daughter's events. While it may be a first, hopefully it's not the last. Markle might be America's Princess, but Ragland is most definitely the Queen Mum.
