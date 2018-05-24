The Royal Wedding between former Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be over, but that doesn't mean we can't still gush over the gorgeous photos. Now, thanks to People's interview with photographer Alexi Lubomirski, we know exactly what was happening when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snapped that beautiful black and white pic.
The world collectively swooned over Lubomirski's stunning photograph of Prince Harry and the newly appointed Duchess of Sussex, in which they are seen laughing in one another's arms outside of Windsor Castle. According to Lubomirski's conversation with People, it was a candid moment of two royals who are very much in love... and very exhausted from such a whirlwind day.
"They are in love, walking around this beautiful garden, and then we walked around for a bit, and then just got pictures of them. And they are in this elated state of mind," the New York City-based photographer told People.
He then recalled the specific moment when the stair photo happened.
"I said finally, ‘Okay, let’s go back. You can go back to your thing now, but listen, just before you go in, let’s sit down on these stairs.' And [Meghan] just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it’s all over. And they just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment."
Even though the entire world watched Markle and Prince Harry wed, this photo completely captures their very real, grounded love. I'm not crying, you're crying.
