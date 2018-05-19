Every Single Photo You Need To See From The Royal Wedding

Today, fans from around the world tuned in to catch the Royal Wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said their vows at the breathtaking St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. Still, because of the time difference, many Americans weren't able to wake up early enough to see the live wedding broadcast. If you weren't able to see it, or just want to relive the magic of the royal nuptials, we've rounded up some of the best photographs of it on the web.
The wedding began as guests filed in the chapel. All eyes were waiting to see Markle in her wedding gown, tiara, and massive veil. As she walked down the aisle, the splendor of the church surrounded her — Markle looked like an absolute angel. Of course, Markle was the star of the day but Princess Charlotte, Markle's cheeky page boys, Kate Middleton, Rev. Mike Curry, and Amal Clooney all served up moments we will never forget. Not to mention Prince Harry, whose nervousness and adorable expressions were priceless. With a bride as stunning and fierce as Markle, we'd be nervous too!