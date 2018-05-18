You Can Watch The Entire Royal Wedding Live For Free On YouTube

Your to-do list for the month of May should include three things: Shine the tea set, chill the champers, and make sure your fascinator is still is good condition from 2011. The day of the Royal Wedding is almost here.
At noon on Saturday, May 19, HRH Prince Henry of Wales (i.e. Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle will marry, with much fanfare, at St. George’s Chapel. Afterwards, the happy couple will travel through the town of Windsor to Windsor Castle, in an elaborate carriage procession, where there will be a reception — hosted by the queen — at St. George’s Hall.
Advertisement
The wedding — arguably the most modern marriage in the royal family’s history — is one you won’t want to miss. So, we’ll spare you the “your invitation got lost in the mail” joke, and get straight to the relevant facts: how to stream the entire shindig.
You’ll want to plan on heading to bed early that Friday before the big day: The ceremony takes place midday in England, meaning most coverage in the U.S. starts well before your normal Saturday alarm. Ahead, a full guide to everywhere you can tune in.
YouTube
YouTube is offering the easiest and best option for watching the Royal Wedding. Streaming of the live event will take place, for free, starting at 6 a.m. If you missed it or want to watch it again, the live stream has been archives.
CBS
Gayle King and Kevin Frazier kick off CBS’s coverage at 4 a.m. You can stream for free at CBSNews.com/live.
ABC
ABC News and Good Morning America will run coverage, hosted by Robin Roberts and David Muir, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can watch on TV or stream via ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com. If you only want to tune in for the prime viewing — the vows — make sure you start watching at 7 a.m., when the ceremony is planned to begin.
If you don’t have log in credentials, you can subscribe and watch with Hulu Live ($39.99/month), YouTube TV ($40/month), or Sling TV ($20 per month).
Advertisement
BBC America
BBC America has announced plans to simulcast BBC One’s coverage of the wedding, though exact timing has yet to be announced. You can watch BBC America with YouTube TV or Sling TV.
NBC
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are spearheading the Today show coverage of the royal wedding from 4:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones will also contribute commentary, in addition to analysis from historians and fashion experts.
Fox
Fox's broadcast will begin from Windsor at 5 a.m.
If the drama of the big day is feeling like too much, you can also head to HBO for some comic relief, provided by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon, who are reprising their Cord and Tish characters for the occasion.
Advertisement