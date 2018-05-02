The Royal Wedding May Actually Be The Funniest Event Of The Year

There are few things that will get me out of bed at 7 a.m., but the Royal Wedding is one of them. However, in case you need a little extra incentive to wipe the sleep out of your eyes and make your way over to your couch, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are here to help you along. Or should I say: Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan are, the two characters debuted by the SNL alums in December ahead of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
Cord and Tish were tapped by Amazon and Funny Or Die to host the two-hour live event, much to the chagrin of those who weren't in on the joke. They never explained that they were two comedians doing characters, leading to one-star reviews of the broadcast like "Host were horrible. They were so annoying is I stopped watching. Such a shame" and "Aweful, unable to watch. Very disappointed. Going to HGTV."
Luckily, this hasn't deterred the comedians from reprising the roles, with Hosenbeck declaring, "This wedding is going to be a blast. There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined."
"Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince!" added Cattigan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I'll be crying all day!"
Ahead take a look at the characters' previous television appearances, as well as the official teaser for their royal debut.
Read These Stories Next: