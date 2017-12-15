This Is When The World Will Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Married

As you may have read, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle got engaged over a dinner of roast chicken at their home at Nottingham Cottage last month.
And now, the news the whole world has been waiting to set their DVR around is here. We have a wedding date! Kensington Palace announced on Friday morning that Prince Harry and Markle will officially tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, People is reporting.
The Palace has already revealed several details about the upcoming nuptials — including the location (St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle) and that Markle will get baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before the ceremony.
The time has not yet been announced, but if Kate Middleton and Prince William's celebrations are any indication, U.S. residents will have to set their clocks for about 4am EST (or if you're on the west coast, you could just stay up late).
And yes, it will be televised. "The couple of course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family..." a spokesperson for the newly engaged couple said to Brides. "They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved."
This will not be the first televised royal wedding for the Windsors. The first was Princess Margaret's wedding to Anthony Armstrong-Jones in 1960 and, of course, the memorable weddings of Prince Charles and Diana in the 80s, and Prince William's wedding to Middleton in 2011.
The Prince of Wales tweeted the news of the engagement in November, announcing that the couple "became engaged in London earlier this month."
The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017
The happy couple sat down after the big announcement for an interview with the BBC to share their adorable engagement story. The proposal came at home, from Prince Harry during a "standard, typical night for us" at his home.
"It was a cozy night. We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee...I could barely let [him] finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"
We already have our alarm clocks set!
