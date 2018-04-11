Trader Joe's Just Gave A Nod To The Royal Wedding With Its Newest Product

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose their wedding cake, they probably didn't consider that they may also be choosing the flavor combination of the season. However, based on one item recently released by Trader Joe's that could be exactly what happened. Yesterday, the grocery chain announced it had introduced two new "Springy Sodas," and one of them shares its key flavors with the Royal wedding cake.
Trader Joe's just released a Rhubarb & Strawberry soda and a Lemon Elderflower soda. Both sparkling beverages are described as "light, bright, and refreshing," which sounds nice, especially as the weather continues to warm up. But, the second of the two sodas is especially appealing.
You may remember that back in March, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple had picked Claire Ptak, owner and pastry chef at Violet Cakes in London, to make the wedding cake for their big day in May. The Palace also revealed via Twitter that "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring." Now, those same flavors of spring have made their way into a Trader Joe's soda.
According to TJ's official announcement of the new drinks, the Lemon Elderflower soda gets its flavor from cold-pressed lemon juice and essence of elderflower. We think Chef Ptak, who is known for her use of fresh ingredients, would approve. It's also interesting to note that, according to Violet Cakes' official website, rhubarb is another one of her go-to ingredients for spring. So, perhaps Harry and Meghan also tried a cake with flavors similar to that of Trader Joe's other new soda when they were doing their wedding cake tasting.
Cans of the new Lemon Elderflower and Rhubarb & Strawberry sodas are available now, so we can easily stock up on soda ahead of our early morning Royal wedding viewing party on Saturday, May 19.
