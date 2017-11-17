It Took 15 People A Month To Make This Fairy-Tale Wedding Cake

Seriously, are you going to eat that gorgeous thing?
We thought we'd seen it all when it comes to wedding cakes, but we recently spotted this handcrafted-sugar-art concoction on Instagram that made us reevaluate what we thought we knew. The multi-tier tower, with painstakingly detailed spires, flowers, and cherubs, features some realistic bride-and-groom cake toppers — and what looks like a moat.
The cake was created by LeNovelle Cake and enjoyed by guests of a recent wedding at the Trans Luxury Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia. House of Photographers captured the celebration, hashtagged alternately #williamgracewedding and #thegrandbudapestwedding.
Miyo Minaki of LeNovelle said it took a team of 15 people 30 days to construct the metal structure of the cake and make the sugar decorations. Since the company is based in Jakarta, which is about 90 miles from Bandung, where the wedding was held, they had to transport the whole structure in pieces. Then, the team built it on-site for six hours.
The final product — a "see-through castle" — was over 16 feet tall. "The couple was surprised to see how tall it was, but really happy with how it turned out," Minaki tells Refinery29. While she can't tell us exactly how much the cake cost, she says custom-made creations like this start at $15,800.
See Thru Castle for #williamgracewedding matched to the theme #thegrandbudapestwedding ♥️ #lenovelle #lenovellecake #lenovellebali #lenovellecastle #castlecake #castleweddingcake #lenovellefairytale #specialcustomdesign #seethrucastle #specialstructure #thetallerthemerrier #handmade #handcrafted #sugarart
The roses! The chapel! The lights! LeNovelle Cake posted some up-close shots on its Instagram. Click "play" and marvel at all the details.
Celebrating WILLIAM ∞ GRACE #williamgracewedding #thegrandbudapestwedding . Wedding Organizer : @maximumultimate Venue : @thetranswedding Decoration : @yu_cienlotus Photographers : @houseofphotographers Videographers : @ranggakioefilm Music : @marcella_music @raisa6690 Master of Ceremony : @boywilliam17 @mrsayudewi Make up : @ratna4beauty Gown : @meltatan
The decor at the wedding was similarly enchanting.
The couple strolling through the grand entrance. All the twinkly lights made for quite the photo op.
The couple walked down the aisle surrounded by dramatic, tall flower arrangements. The bride wore a sparkly ball gown by Melta Tan with a princess-like train.
The bridal party was decked out in floor-length gowns and vests with bow ties.
We reached out to the couple and will update this post as more information becomes available.
