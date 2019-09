On top of it all, she makes every single item by hand, from the raspberry macarons to the candied popcorn to the buttermilk doughnuts to the cream-filled eclairs to...well, there's just so much on this cake. But, as you can see, the labor of love — which stands at about 3 feet — is absolutely worth it. "Basically, all the major dessert food groups rolled into one glorious creation" is how the bakery describes it , and we 100% agree.