Unicorn Wedding Cakes Are Here To Make Your Big Day Magical

Wait, did I die and go to cake heaven?
When I first laid eyes on this croquembouche concoction, I immediately wanted to scrap the sensible chocolate cake I had already ordered for my wedding. I mean, the mini-doughnuts? The pastel macarons and little roses? The fact that it's a unicorn?! Ugh, utter perfection.
And you can only get it at the Anges de Sucre bakery in London. Founder Reshmi Bennett takes a few days to create each of these whimsical towers, and only makes one a month for a lucky couple, according to Delish. It's inspired by a traditional French croquembouche cake, and Bennett spends a good deal of time carving it into a perfect horn shape before going to town decorating it.
When the cake structure has set, Bennett frosts the creation in pastel butter creams, which gives the round base a watercolour look. Then comes the fun part: "Instead of limiting the toppings to profiteroles and macarons like a traditional croquembouche cake," Bennett says, "I thought having a whole smorgasbord of desserts would be much more of a feast for the eyes — and the belly."
Believe it or not, she makes every single item by hand, from the raspberry macarons to the candied popcorn to the buttermilk donuts to the cream-filled eclairs. But, as you can see, the labor of love — which stands at about 3 feet — is absolutely worth it. Guests will love it and it'll get all the likes on Instagram.
"Basically, all the major dessert food groups rolled into one glorious creation" is how the bakery describes it, and we 100% agree.
