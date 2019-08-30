Skip navigation!
Stop Asking Me When I'm Going To Get Married
by
Kate Leaver
Weddings
5 Crucial Parts Of Wedding Planning, Explained
by
Lucie Fink
Living
PhDs Deserve The Same Celebration As Weddings & Baby Showers
by
Elle Griffiths
Entertainment
Ellie Goulding Tied The Knot In A Lavish Castle Wedding Worthy Of Royalty
by
Alejandra Salazar
Nails
5 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades For The Autumn Bride
Megan Decker
30 Aug 2019
Weddings
I Officiated My Friends' Wedding & Here's My Advice If You're Asked To Do The ...
Emily Ash Powell
29 Aug 2019
Weddings
Why My £1,200 Wedding Pissed Off My Friends & Family
Talya Meyers
27 Aug 2019
Voices of Disability
I Loved Planning My Queer, Disability-Friendly Wedding — But It W...
There are 13.9 million disabled people in the UK, and 1 in 4 people in the US live with a disability has a but you wouldn't know it given the lack of
by
Alaina Leary
Weddings
I Tried To Be The Perfect Bridesmaid & Ended Up Drowning In Debt
When Helen*, 32, was first asked to be a maid of honour, she was delighted. Her best friend’s long-term boyfriend had recently proposed, and she had been
by
Katie Bishop
Music
All The Wedding Clues On Taylor Swift’s New Album
Taylor Swift's bread and butter is leaving sneaky little clues in her song lyrics and music videos, so it's hard to know what to make of somethin
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
The Perfect Wedding Guest Outfit For Every Type Of Ceremony
by
Us
Work & Money
This Is How Many Millennial Renters Have Turned Down Wedding Invi...
We all know that weddings can be an expensive business for everyone involved. Estimates vary, but according to at least two surveys conducted over the last
by
Nick Levine
Weddings
How To Survive Your Wedding When Your Parents Are Divorced
“It was utterly exhausting,” recalls Steph* of the run-up to her wedding to her partner of four years back in 2013. But it wasn't securing
by
Natalie Gil
Music
I Have A Wild Theory That Taylor Swift's "Lover" Lyric Video Show...
As Taylor Swift shares new single “Lover”, I invite you all to join me on a bit of a reach. Earlier this week, a sneak peek at the lyrics of &#
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Weddings
The Surprising History Behind The Most Popular Wedding Traditions
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
30 Non-Traditional Wedding Outfits For The Fashion-Forward Bride
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
8 Hairstyles That Will Make You The Chicest Guest At The Wedding
by
Megan Decker
Living
Forever Engagements: The New Trend That Couples Are Choosing Over...
I rarely unfollow people on Instagram. People don’t irritate me enough to do so, plus I mostly use Instagram for work, so 99% of the people on my feed ar
by
Caroline Ferry
Pop Culture
Heidi Klum Got Married (Again) & Finally Shared The Stunning Photos
Months after Heidi Klum reportedly got legally married to Tom Kaulitz, the model is sharing gorgeous photos of her most recent wedding ceremony in Italy wi
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Engagement Rings
Scarlett Johansson's Blinding 11-Carat Engagement Ring Is Convinc...
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
24 Wedding Dresses That Are Perfect For A Beach Bride
by
Austen Tosone
Shopping
19 Alternative Wedding Dress Labels For The Bride-To-Be
by
Ray Lowe
Weddings
The Best Places To Buy Plus-Size Wedding Dresses
by
Esther Newman
Shopping
17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment News
Heidi Klum Reportedly Got Married In Secret Tokyo Ceremony
Is former Project Runway host, supermodel and Halloween queen Heidi Klum also a new bride? According to TMZ, Klum and musician boyfriend Tom Kaulitz are ma
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Work & Money
9 Women Share Who Paid For What At Their Weddings
by
Anabel Pasarow
Beauty
7 Brides Reveal Their DIY Wedding Day Makeup Routines
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Celebrity Style
Sophie Turner Gave Us Our First Look At Her Wedding Band In An In...
Right now, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on their honeymoon and, naturally, Turner has been less than active online. On Friday, though, she couldn’t he
by
Lydia Wang
Celebrity Beauty
Sophie Turner's Wedding Waves Are A Gorgeous & Easy Summer Look
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s “real” wedding was every bit as beautiful as expected, right down to her fairytale Louis Vuitton wedding gown and floor
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
Sophie Turner's (Second) Wedding Dress Is Straight Out Of A Fairy...
Ever since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched in Vegas last month without so much as a pre-wedding text our way, we've been waiting not-so-patien
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman's Wedding Was A
Big Little Lies
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot on Saturday in Paris, France, and it comes as no surprise that her Big Little Lies co-stars were there to celeb
by
Sarah Midkiff
Weddings
3 Weddings That Became All About The Politics
Weddings have a tendency to bring out the best in people but unfortunately, too often they can also bring out the worst. Just ask any married friend or bri
by
Amy Sedghi
Celebrity Couples
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Tied The Knot (Again) At Their Second W...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have tied the knot at their second wedding, this time in France, making the pair officially married in every capacity. Turner a
by
Tara Edwards
Pop Culture
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Wedding Will Be Full Of Celebrities & ...
It's almost Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' big day (again), and all the lucky wedding attendees are flocking to France as we speak to officially wa
by
Kathryn Lindsay
