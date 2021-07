The Crazy Cost Of Weddings Broke My Heart

The average cost of a UK wedding today is £32,000 . But inordinately priced weddings weren’t always the way. If we go back to the 1950s, a wedding would have cost about 70 quid, or about £2,250 in today's money. Like with most things under advanced stage capitalism, the wedding industry has exploded over the last three decades and your perfect, memorable day, which is supposed to be about uniqueness and love, has instead become about spending to mirror what has been sold to us by popular culture, dreadful influencers and irresponsible, grotesque royals. We spend in order to fit in. In order to make our day not stand out as cheap, tasteless or disappointing.