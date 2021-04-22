My Queer Wedding Made Me Realise We Don’t Have Marriage Equality Yet

Yet when we spoke to the registry office, we discovered a much bigger issue. To be married in England you have to refer to one another as either husband or wife. If you’re a binary trans person you need a Gender Recognition Certificate to be correctly gendered in your vows. There’s no accommodation for non-binary people because, in the eyes of the law, we don’t exist. It’s hard to put into words how much this hurts. As Kelvin, a trans man exploring wedding planning, put it: "[We] don't want to be misgendered in our vows but cis people … seem to think, Oh you can just treat it as a joke!" Enbys like myself have to live with being misgendered, mocked and degraded every day. The reality that I couldn’t get away from this even for my wedding day was soul-crushing.