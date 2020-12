If prospective parents have money, the number of options opens up: you can freeze sperm and pay to store it for between £175 and £450 a year , then have IUI or IVF when you choose. But this was not something Maisie and Becca could afford, so they decided to try and have children themselves. Maisie tells me that "it was a massive decision because the actual process when you have severe gender dysphoria, it's a very upsetting and awkward thing to do." They both found the process hard to cope with. "I struggled with massive amounts of guilt and still struggle with guilt for us both having to go through that when really it’s not something that she should have had to do," Maisie tells R29. Likewise, Becca found the process intensely dysphoric and still wrestles with how that impacts her. "The emotional impact of this is not okay," says Maisie. "Sometimes Becca gets really upset and angry, saying 'I feel like I have fathered a child. But I am not a father, I'm a mother.'"