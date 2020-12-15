The pace at which a queer couple have to keep trying leaves no room for grief. If you miscarry or lose a child, you often don’t have time to process that loss. Maisie and Becca now have a 1-year-old son but it wasn’t their first child. They lost their daughter at 22 weeks. "It was especially crushing because we knew then if we wanted a baby we'd have to try again," says Maisie. "But after your child has literally died, it’s very hard to want to." Laura-Rose points out how difficult it can be to process grief when you’re the non-carrying parent too. Before their daughter was born, her wife miscarried and Laura-Rose was made to feel like a spare part. "Emotionally I was scarred and grieving too. It's really traumatic but because you still want that baby you've got to get back on the saddle and try again. It feels like you don't even get time to grieve."