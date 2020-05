Lockdown Has Exposed How Embedded Fatphobia Is In Our Society

A few folks I believed to be more accepting of larger bodies have even reposted Fedez’s photoshopped image of himself, his wife (Chiara Ferragni) and their son, in which he edited them all to look fat. It’s usually accompanied by a laughing emoji. Others have been waxing lyrical about how much they miss their gym – not because they yearn for the endorphins (I mean, we’re still allowed to go out for exercise or find at-home workout alternatives) but because they associate their gym-going with "staying fit, thin, and ripped", as an old acquaintance put it on Facebook. At this point, "the quarantine 15" and "the COVID 19" have been turned into too many memes to count, and people all over Twitter are berating Donald Trump not for his discriminatory ideologies or policies, many of which inspire violence, but for his " morbidly obese " body, dubbed so by Nancy Pelosi.