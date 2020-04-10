Fetishisation & Feelings: The Fat Girl’s Guide To Plus-Size Dating Apps

As is probably to be expected given the title of this dating website/community, many users do subscribe to 'feeder' or 'feedee' sexualities. If that’s not your thing, this one might not be for you. It isn’t to say that everyone is going to message you asking for close-up pictures of your belly (like how on Tinder people might ask for close-up pictures of your boobs). You’re just likely to see a lot of commentary around the beauty and sensuality of fatness, sometimes in great detail. Again, if it’s not your thing, you can add a note on your profile explaining your own preferences (hopefully, people will respect that – but as with all dating, fat-specific or otherwise, online or IRL, there are no guarantees).