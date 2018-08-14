2 of 8

“ Talk Every Day ”

Even if it’s just a text. Send a photo, an update, include your partner in your world as much as possible. Be thorough in your messages; texting is a great way to keep in touch, but it's also an easy way to miscommunicate. Seeing your partner's face is important to keeping the love alive, so always opt for a video or voice call instead of a text if you can.



There isn't a day that goes by without us sending a "good morning" text. We usually talk while walking home from work or making dinner and we usually catch up in the evenings before bed. But as much as we absolutely adore hearing every little detail about each other's lives, you can run out of things to say. We've been guilty of over-communicating to the point of having nothing to say, so we decide to argue about something trivial just so we can keep the conversation going. Knowing when to end the conversation can often be as important as knowing when to start it.