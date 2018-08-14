Communication in relationships is difficult enough as it is. Add physical distance into the mix and things become SO much more complex.
Instead of being able to walk around the flat pretending to ignore each other, going for a run to cool off or partaking in some make up sex, for those of us in long distance relationships (I'm calling them LDRs) it can get reduced to petty post-argument point winning tactics like blocking each other on social media, calls that go straight to voicemail, Whatsapp messages that result in one tick - none of which, I can assure you, are going to help you resolve a disagreement. Plus, being on the receiving end of that digital cold shoulder is torture.
I’m in a long distance relationship and, despite the occasional argument, we’ve managed to figure out how to make things work pretty damn well, if I do say so myself.
My boyfriend and I met in Toronto, three years ago, during my final year of university. We were at a mutual friend’s birthday party. I already had a crush on him and I knew he was going to be there so I purposefully wore my favourite yellow dress, hoping that he would notice me. After realising my stilettoed feet were far from able to make the less than 10 minute trek up the road to the afterparty, he called a taxi for us (first offering to carry me. I politely declined). Once we were in the car, we shared our first kiss and, soon after that, we were inseparable.
That first year was actual bliss, even when we reminisce about it now. But the fateful day came when I had to go back to Kingston, Jamaica (my hometown) - so I could quell my post-uni depression and figure out what I wanted to do with my life under the safe, rent-free roof of my parent’s house.
Not wanting to give up on our relationship, we decided to give long distance a try. After four tough months, he came to Jamaica and met my parents, then a few months later, I met him in Toronto to spend Christmas together. It was hard, but we made it work. Then, I got the opportunity to study fashion journalism in London (my dream) and at the same time, his company offered him a position in Germany (not too far away).
So, here we are, two years down the line, and (touch wood), we seem to be doing pretty damn well by sticking to a few rules that we've learned make all the difference. LDRs aren't for everyone. You're going to need to be head-over-heels and up for a challenge. Oh, and in possession of a great internet connection – you're going to be doing a lot of Facetime.
Figure The Tough Stuff Out First
Before you take the leap into long distance love, you need to have a serious talk about everything, and when I say everything, I mean everything. Preferably in person because an honest talk about marriage, monogamy, negotiating boundaries and declaring expectations over a dodgy internet connection is no-one's idea of fun. Having a full comprehension of each others' values and future ideals from day one isn't the norm, but trust me, that talk will save you from a whirlwind of miscommunication.
I've just recently started living on my own, working and supporting myself which is terrifying but feels incredible. As a young woman, finding my independence, truly depending on myself and having my own back is so important to me. My partner loves and respects that and when I'm ready to move in, we're open to figuring that out together.
Talk Every Day
Even if it’s just a text. Send a photo, an update, include your partner in your world as much as possible. Be thorough in your messages; texting is a great way to keep in touch, but it's also an easy way to miscommunicate. Seeing your partner's face is important to keeping the love alive, so always opt for a video or voice call instead of a text if you can.
There isn't a day that goes by without us sending a "good morning" text. We usually talk while walking home from work or making dinner and we usually catch up in the evenings before bed. But as much as we absolutely adore hearing every little detail about each other's lives, you can run out of things to say. We've been guilty of over-communicating to the point of having nothing to say, so we decide to argue about something trivial just so we can keep the conversation going. Knowing when to end the conversation can often be as important as knowing when to start it.
Have A Designated Date Night
Establishing a routine for quality time is crucial. Every Friday and sometimes Saturday evening, my partner and I watch a film together while talking over the phone. It's the closest we get to sharing experiences while being so far apart.
You have to be creative and find some kind of interactive shared activity. Sometimes, we will compete about who can accumulate more experience on Duolingo. He learns German and I do French, it's motivating, self improving and let's be honest, a way for competitive couples to one-up each other.
Surprises Go Further Than You Could Imagine
The Five Love Languages (physical touch, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service and gifts) may sound lame, but trust me - they can be really valuable. Knowing how you and your partner give and receive love really goes a long way.
I'm really into gifts - not in a superficial sense but I like sentimental tokens to attach my love to. When I first moved into my flat, I really needed a kettle so my partner surprised me by sending me one - he's a practical guy and now, every time I make a hot cup of tea, I think of him, 500 miles away.
Depending On What You Can Afford, Plan Regular Visits
The longest we've gone without seeing each other is six months - which I wouldn't wish on even the meanest girls from school. Now that he's in Frankfurt though, we decided we wouldn't go more than four weeks without seeing each other. So, depending on what you can afford, time zones and conflicting schedules, try making your visit like your date night - routine and non-negotiable.
Don't Ever Go To Bed Angry
Conflict resolution is so crucial, so trust me that you should never go to bed upset. There have been nights where my partner and I have hung up the phone on each other and said absolutely nothing until the following evening (when he's upset) or very rarely, a few days later (when I'm upset).
No-one deserves a sleepless night thinking about the one they love, or a rough morning replaying the fight in their head while you're trying to concentrate at work. After a few rounds of ignoring each other's calls post-argument, we decided to never partake in that toxic behaviour again. So when it does become an all-or-nothing telephone war zone, we'll at least end with, "I can't right now, I still love you but let's talk about this tomorrow."
Live IRL As Much As Possible
If you're an Instagram addict like me, then this tip is particularly useful - social media stalking will drive you crazy. Luckily, my partner doesn't have Instagram but it is important for both of you to get out there to live your best life in the real world. Leave any controlling tendencies at the door because nothing will push each other away faster than holding them back from experiences. Trust them. Be proud of them for making friends.
Instead of obsessing over who they could be with and what they could be doing, why not take that time to work on yourself? Enjoy yourself, do things that you love, work on projects that you wouldn't have as much time to do if they were around. For me, it's the YouTube channel I've been planning to start for the past three years - still waiting to take my own advice.
Figure Out An End Game
Do your future goals align? Eventually, for your relationship to have a future, someone will have to move and compromise. This connects back to having that first, honest talk about expectations. More than likely, my partner will move to London (if Brexit allows). We've decided that he'll be in Germany for another year and after that, we'll find a flat in London, he'll look for a job close by and we'll finally resume our honeymoon phase - easier said than done.
Long distance has been one of the most difficult and rewarding things I've ever done. Up until meeting my partner, my life was on a schedule – go to school, get a degree, get a job, then work. The time between leaving uni and walking the unpredictable path of adulthood has been crucial for me to experience life on my own terms. Having an end game means that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and once we're reunited, we'll be unstoppable (and probably begging for some alone time).
