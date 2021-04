How Queer Women From The Past Are Inspiring TikTok Fashion Of Today

Many of these trends can be linked back to the people who frequented the Sapho 1900 salon, who haunted the streets of fin de siècle Paris in the early 20th century and are largely to thank for our current conception of queer historical dress. During this period, sapphism was considered a brand – sometimes a rather outré one – but there were groups of literary women who embraced the term, creating a very particular style to coincide with the label. The Sapho 1900 scene was comprised of such openly queer authors as Renée Vivien, Gertrude Stein, Natalie Clifford Barney (lover of both Vivien and Radclyffe Hall) and the lesser known Eva Palmer and Liane de Pougy. Renée Vivien in particular had a very distinctive style which combined breeches and trousers with long wool coats nipped in at the waist, worn with men’s shoes not unlike the Dr. Martens we love today.