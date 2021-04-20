How Queer Women From The Past Are Inspiring TikTok Fashion Of Today

A couple of centuries earlier in the 1800s, author and scholar Anne Lister has also informed what we now consider 'queer' fashion. Always quite ashamed of how she dressed, Lister wore all-black, mostly men’s clothing, such as trousers and long tailcoats deemed unsuitable for a woman. She was relentlessly mocked for it in her era. Fiercely proud and protective of her queer identity, she used a passage in the bible to justify her sexuality as natural but does not seem to have linked her dress to her queerness.