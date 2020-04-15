If you're anything like us, the current lockdown has you fluctuating between wearing cereal-stained pyjamas for 72 hours straight and putting on a full face of makeup and your fanciest dress just to take a selfie. But fear not, friends; there's a happy medium somewhere between our wildly oscillating sartorial moods.
Much like the lipstick effect – where lipstick sales rise during an economic downturn as women seek out small, affordable pleasures – we've found ourselves reaching for modest pick-me-ups in the form of jolly accessories. Requiring minimum effort but providing maximum impact, something as simple as a pair of drop-pearl earrings is brightening up our Zoom calls (even if we are wearing joggers on our bottom half).
Indie labels like Blóma, Girl With Pearls and Wolf & Moon are serving up the sweetest statement earrings going, from beaded cherry pairs to sea glass hoops. Click through to see the earrings making our WFH get-up 100% more joyful.