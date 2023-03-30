Every Type Of Hair Accessory, For Every Type Of Occasion

Hair accessories have enjoyed their fair share of sartorial revivals in recent years. Beginning with Blair Waldorf-inspired headbands, the style expanded into high fashion with Prada's puffy design reaching cult status among online It Girls while pearlised iterations became the go-to wedding accessory.
From there, our love of hair jewellery grew exponentially as those wanting to achieve the coveted 'model off duty' look reached for a '90s-style claw clip. Once the Y2K revival took hold on TikTok, trends moved towards accessories inspired by childlike nostalgia, reigniting our passion for hair gems and cutesy butterfly clips.
In 2023, the internet is embracing oversized everything, with XXL hair bows and statement scrunchies dominating our feeds. Often made from deadstock fabrics or handcrafted using crochet techniques, the new wave of hair attachments feels floaty and fuss-free. There are plenty of options for those who enjoy a more structured look, too, with sleek, sporty bands and giant corsage clips making an appearance.
To take a look at all the hair accessories we’re in love with this spring, click through the slideshow ahead…
