7 Easy Headband Hairstyles To Try Now — Courtesy Of TikTok

You can totally ace the headband trend with a bob haircut and @alyssarayelee is proof. This trick works on straight, wavy or curly hair. Simply section off a couple of front pieces, pull the rest of your hair back into a temporary ponytail and put on the headband so that it conceals your parting. Whip out the hair tie and the look is complete. If your hair is shorter than bob length, look to TikToker @whowhatkare