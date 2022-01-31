13 Bob Haircuts To Suit Everyone, By London’s Top Stylists

We're only one month into 2022 but it's been killer for Instagram-worthy hair trends. Thanks to Pinterest, we've seen the octopus haircut (the multiple, wispy layers resemble tentacles), bottleneck bangs (a more effortless version of the curtain fringe) and instinctive cutting (a freehand method that top London stylists are using to make sure your new style is totally unique). But if Google is anything to go by, it's the bob haircut which is racking up the most searches daily.
Last year, the French bob, fringed bob and Roaring Twenties bob reigned supreme as more of us lopped off our dead lengths and split ends after months without our hairdressers. And judging by TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, short, sharp styles continue to dominate top London salons — and they're even cuter than the last bunch.
How do you know which style will suit your hair type and texture best? Let the capital's best hairstylists guide you.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.