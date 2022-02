13 Bob Haircuts To Suit Everyone, By London’s Top Stylists

We're only one month into 2022 but it's been killer for Instagram-worthy hair trends. Thanks to Pinterest, we've seen the octopus haircut (the multiple, wispy layers resemble tentacles), bottleneck bangs (a more effortless version of the curtain fringe ) and instinctive cutting (a freehand method that top London stylists are using to make sure your new style is totally unique). But if Google is anything to go by, it's the bob haircut which is racking up the most searches daily.