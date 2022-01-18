I Got The Trending ‘Octopus’ Haircut & It’s Actually Really Chic

One thing is clear: the octopus is not a cut that suits all hair types and textures. If your hair is naturally coily or you have a tighter curl, the face-framing layers are likely to spring back on themselves rather than hang correctly, so you'll need to smooth them out. That's something to bear in mind if you don't like using too much heat on your hair. Personally, I don't mind this as I'm always vigilant about heat protection! On the upside, if you keep the faux fringe to an eyelash-skimming length, Kamila says that if you're diligent about getting quarterly trims as recommended, it won't require more salon trips. "You should be having your hair trimmed around every 10 to 12 weeks," she says, "so this schedule is fine for maintaining the definition in the layers." This is not such a problem for my wig but something to bear in mind for the natural hair at the top.