I Got The Trending ‘Octopus’ Haircut & It’s Actually Really Chic

Whenever I've gone to get a haircut, I've always been scared to opt for any kind of layers, worried that they might transport my locks back to retro territory in a non-ironic way. Not to mention the styling — it would be too much upkeep for me. Getting a fringe last year was a huge learning curve and I realised just how long it can take to style hair into shape on a daily basis. I have natural afro hair but I often straighten it and get a silk press for ease so as long as I wear a headscarf at night, I don't need to style it every day — or even every week. With a fringe, subjecting my hair to heat damage became a daily occurrence. I was worried that the layers in a cut like this would lead to the same conundrum. Then I got a u-part wig. The 22 inches of hair sat neatly on my chest and cascaded down my back but I felt it was obvious where my real hair and fake hair met. Beyond this, it was completely shapeless and heavy. I wanted a style that would breathe life into my lengths and give movement to my new hairdo. I did a double-take at the octopus haircut and realised it was the perfect fit.