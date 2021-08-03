From Step To Shaggy: The Full Spectrum Of Mullets

From Aussie backyard barbies in the ‘80s, to Rhianna on a runway, mullets are the great equaliser. Whether your old high school teacher liked it or not, the wild cut is cool once again.
TikTokers are trying their hand at the shaggy cut, as are Melbourne's backyard DIY hairdressers. Lucky for you, there are so many variations of the ol’ hairdo that might serve as inspiration for your next hair appointment. And if you’re lucky, you might even win an award at the annual Mulletfest (god, I love being Australian).
Meet your mullets below.
