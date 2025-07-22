Smith adds that those with very fine hair might not have enough weight to disguise the shorter undercut when worn down, so it could peek through and look slightly disjointed. “Very curly or textured hair will need to be styled to allow the disconnection to fall into place as desired,” Smith says.

Mercedes points out that if you have very thick or curly hair, this might not be the cut for you. This is because you’ll likely need to put the top part up often, adds Mercedes, which could feel too heavy or put strain on claw clips.