I Got The Boyfriend Bob & It’s Not For The Fainthearted

One thing you should know about getting a cut like this is that most people you know — and strangers, too — will have something to say about it. My boyfriend likes it when it's flipped to the side and a friend I saw on the weekend kept saying it looks really cool both ways. Some people on the internet have been complimentary but I have received a couple of comments that my hair looked better before (even though the ends were straggly from summer heat and in dire need of a chop). Unnecessary, I think, but who knew that short hair would divide so much opinion!