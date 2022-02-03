13 Bob Haircuts To Suit Everyone, By These Top Stylists

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We're only just over one month into 2022 but it's been killer for Instagram-worthy hair trends. Thanks to Pinterest, we've seen the octopus haircut (the multiple, wispy layers resemble tentacles), bottleneck bangs (a more effortless version of the curtain fringe) and instinctive cutting (a freehand method that top London stylists are using to make sure your new style is totally unique). But if Google is anything to go by, it's the bob haircut which is racking up the most searches daily.
Last year, the French bob, fringed bob and Roaring Twenties bob reigned supreme as more of us lopped off our dead lengths and split ends after months without our hairdressers. And judging by TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, short, sharp styles continue to dominate top London salons — and they're even cuter than the last bunch.
How do you know which style will suit your hair type and texture best? Let the capital's best hairstylists guide you.