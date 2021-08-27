We've all felt the urge to book a haircut in the midst of a major life change. It's the reason a fringe suddenly feels so tempting right after a breakup, or why so many brides chop their hair the minute the wedding's over (sometimes sooner). It's also why, weeks into the current social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, so many people (celebrities included) are turning to at-home haircuts.
According to Temur Hamilton, a hairstylist at Manhattan's Sally Hershberger Salon, we can predict a surge of appointments once salons open their doors again. "You'll want a haircut — any cut, really — just to get rid of the dead weight," he says. "If I had to choose a specific style, it would be a variation on the bob, which is a classic favourite for spring, summer, and almost always feels refreshing."
Coupled with the fact that short hair tends to surge in popularity during times of economic downturn, it's not a stretch to assume that many of us will be looking at losing some length in the coming months. If you can already tell that's going to be you, here are five ideas to pre-book with your stylist. (Take it from us and don't try these at home.)