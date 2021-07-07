Around the start of a new year (or, right now, the slow ending of a global pandemic), a sudden twinge of urgency boils in the pit of our stomachs for something new and fresh. Luckily, there's a quick (and affordable!) way to scratch that itch: getting a fringe.
"There's never a wrong time to get a fringe," celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend tells Refinery29. Nothing should stop you—not the weather outside, your face shape, or even your hair type. Argue all you want about the maintenance and awkward grow-out phase, but Townsend says fringes are timeless because they're so surprisingly flattering. Regardless, it's the right move to make when you're looking to break out of a hair rut.
Still, there's no one-size-fits-all fringe haircut. Just like any other hair appointment, a little bit of research is required before taking the plunge. Thankfully, we did all the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the best celebrity fringe haircuts as of late to spark inspiration. Go ahead and call your hairstylist today, we promise this will be the best decision you'll make all year.