I Got The Shaggy Fringe Taking Over Salons — But I Have Regrets

My only past experience with a fringe was the crisp bowl cut my mum graced me with as a child, and a brief flirtation with heavy bangs during my university days. Neither stuck. But the trend for grown-out bangs really felt like me and the return of the shag haircut only upped my urge to go for the chop. Generally, I don't like my hair to look too 'done' and I spend as little time on it as possible. In that respect, I think my fantasies about my laid-back new cut were a little misguided.