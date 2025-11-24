15 Dreamy Hair Colour Trends Everyone Is Asking For Now
If you're looking to make a change in your life, the hair colourists of the world have clearly been busy dreaming up all manner of delicious shades to see us through the festive season in style.
From heritage gold (inspired by that soft wash of sunshine from the winter sun) to gothic brunette (we have Frankenstein to thank for this one), there’s a new hair colour for everyone.
Here they all are, in one place, for your perusal — plus, how to ask for them.
Muted Mid
In his recent trend report, hair artist Tom Smith predicted that muted mid — essentially “soft, neutral-warm shades that sit between blonde, brunette, and copper” — will reign supreme. “It’s a fusion of all the recent trends, but intentionally subtle and noncommittal,” says Smith. Think Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Madelaine Petsch — or content creator Zoe Hayes here. Shades like this are low-maintenance, versatile, and chic, adds Smith. “Simply ask for a natural earthy undertone to your shade of choice and maintain it with glossing treatments to keep the finish refined and the colour looking shiny and intentional.”
Cherry Cola Brunette
Sean Michael, a Boston-based balayage specialist and owner of Salon Beau, identifies “cherry cola brunette” as the brooding shade to watch this season. “It’s all thanks to the rich depth and understated hint of cherry tone,” explains Michael, much like this shade on Alice x T. “It gives dark hair a moody, polished glow without tipping into a full red, making it a great choice for brunettes who want something new.” Fortunately, cherry cola brunette suits everyone. “Ask your stylist for a deep brunette base enhanced with soft violet-red lowlights or a cherry-toned gloss to create that cola-inspired richness,” advises Michael.
Molten Brunette
This delicious hue combines chocolate and amber tones, says Jess Gonzalez, Pravana colour expert and celebrity colourist, creating a rich, expensive result — exactly like this one by @deetoohollywood on Instagram. Think of it as the chocolate lava cake of hair colours. “On brunettes, these shades bring out natural glow, depth, and shine without having to undergo a drastic change,” says Gonzalez. “It still has dimension and luminosity, and it’s low-maintenance, too.”
Honey Butter Blonde
“Honey butter blonde is poised to dominate... because warm, creamy shades are finally taking the spotlight again,” says Michael. This shade is defined by a “soft candlelit glow” that adds brightness and shine to hair during the season. “To get the look, ask your colourist for a warm-neutral blonde with subtle golden dimension and a glossy finish to enhance that buttery warmth,” Michael says. We love this look on Fatima Ezzahrae Najib.
Honey Silk Blonde
Jacob Schwartz, a Schwarzkopf Professional US hair colour trend ambassador, dreamed up honey silk blonde for Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, but it’s not exclusive to celebrities, of course. Jacob used Schwarzkopf Professional’s Vario Blond SuperPlus and BlondMe Premium Lightener 9+ to create a handful of face-cupping highlights and lighter ends. The pièce de résistance was toning the lengths with Igora Vibrance, giving the colour a more effortless vibe. We adore this colour by Sophie Malic for Milla McInerney.
Gothic Brunette
In his trend report, Smith describes gothic brunette as an “ultra-dark, almost inky brunette with intense depth and shine,” like this colour posted to Instagram by Ryenne Snow. This shade works best for those with a naturally dark base, he explains, suggesting you ask your colourist for an espresso- or black cherry-toned gloss to take your natural colour a shade or two deeper. The darker the hair, the glossier it appears as it catches the light. Look to Margaret Qualley, Kendall Jenner, and Nicola Peltz Beckham for inspiration.
Golden Strawberry Blonde
Gonzalez pinpoints golden strawberry blonde as the hair colour to watch, thanks to its luminosity and sunshine vibes — something we are finally embracing. “This shade combines the brightness of blonde with copper warmth, creating a glowing look that feels fresh,” explains Gonzalez, adding that it’s great for blondes who want warmth and depth, or brunettes ready to go a little lighter. “Just ask for a warm honey base with golden copper undertones or face-framing pieces,” says Gonzalez. This shade created by Sophie Malic is beautiful.
Custom Depth
“This hair colour technique involves low-commitment demi-permanent glosses that deepen your natural base by one or two levels, while keeping your existing highlights visible,” says Travis Ogletree, Moroccanoil colourist ambassador. He notes that many of his clients flirt with the idea of going darker but don’t want to lose the effortless, lived-in dimension they’ve built. “An all-over gloss is the perfect middle ground,” says Ogletree. “It adds shine, tone, and depth without feeling heavy.” In the salon, Ogletree reaches for the Moroccanoil Colour Calypso Demi-Permanent Colour. “The Gloss and Cream options are both perfect for this.” Look to Rachel Redd’s post on Instagram for inspiration.
Born Blonde
“At some point, most of us have said that our hair looked its best when we were kids,” says Ogletree, “so ‘born blonde’ is more of an ideology than a trend because it’s based on what naturally suited you — whether that was bright blonde, sandy tones, or soft pops on the ends.” All you need to do? Bring in a photo of yourself as a child. “Those small details help your stylist recreate a version that feels authentic and flattering,” says Ogletree, who turns to Moroccanoil’s Blonde Voyage portfolio of lighteners, specifically Clay and Cream, to lighten clients’ hair. Marco Gilento nails this shade here.
Light Suede Blonde
Schwartz describes light suede blonde as a “luminous,” bright shade that frames the face and adds soft depth through the lengths — think of the way a suede bag subtly glistens in winter sun. “It’s setting the tone for one of the season’s most coveted blondes,” he says. We’re also obsessed with these braids posted on Instagram by @braidbarldn.
Mushroom Mocha
Michael touts this earthier shade as a “cool-neutral blend” that adds dimension and gives brunette hair an expensive look — much like this creation by @a_knack_yuna. It’s all about the soft, smoky gradient, Michael says. “This flatters a wide range of skin tones and grows out seamlessly, making it perfect for anyone who wants low-maintenance colour that still feels modern.” Michael recommends asking your colourist for a neutral brunette base with ashy balayage throughout. “This will create that seamless mocha-toned transition,” he says.
Heritage Gold
This hair colour trend draws from eras past. “It’s a honeyed but muted blonde that feels retro and nostalgic, yet still fresh,” says Smith in his trend report. “This works best for natural blondes or brunettes looking to add warmth in a mature, elegant way while keeping depth and medium contrast,” he explains. Smith recommends asking your colourist for a “muted golden balayage” or a warm gloss after highlights to bring richness back into your strands. Look to this post by QUE Colour for inspiration.
Greige Lights
Greige occupies a cosy space between grey and beige, says Smith, adding, “It honours natural silver while brightening and warming the complexion.” Greige is a perfect middle ground for those who want to embrace, rather than cover, their natural hair, he notes, while the added richness from blonde highlights keeps it feeling fresh and dimensional. Take a cue from Gwyneth Paltrow.
Velvet Hazelnut
Coined by Tracey Cunningham, Schwarzkopf Professional’s US creative director of colour and technique, velvet hazelnut (also known as cinnamon roll brunette) isn’t your average brunette. Like a layered chocolate dessert, it blends deep brown shades with golden blonde highlights through the mid-lengths, ends, and front pieces to create nuance, giving the impression that the velvety, shiny hair has been gently toasted by the sun. This colour on Francesca Hung hits the nail on the head.
Muted Blonde
“Muted blonde sits between bright blonde and light brunette,” says Gonzalez. “Think soft beige, sandy, or mushroom shades of blonde rather than high-lift platinum. It balances warm and cool undertones for a gentle ‘lived-in’ effect.” If you have light-to-medium blonde hair or light brown lengths and want to soften your colour a bit, Gonzalez says a simple salon gloss can get you there. This colour by Diane Gorgievski is stunning.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
