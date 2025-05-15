The last hair colour trend in the airy lights dynasty is taupe cendré — a dark blonde shade better suited to brunettes, like this colour on digital creator Issy Sedgwick by Sophia Karayiannis.

“There has been a surge in mid or ‘mousy’ blonde,” says Irwin, “but we prefer to call it taupe cendré [thanks to the] beige-y ash tones within this colour.” When painting taupe airy lights onto darker hair, Clarke and Irwin never take the colour all the way to the root. Stopping just short of the hair part lends a halo effect, says Clarke, as though there’s a ring light above your head.