This year, it’s all about terracopper — terracotta meets copper, which is earthier and deeper than traditional copper shades we’ve seen previously.

Forget cowgirl copper “[This] winter, it's getting even more vibrant,” says Smith. Take inspiration from this shade on Z, posted to Instagram by award-winning afro and textured hair specialist Michelle Thompson.“It's not dark or really dense,” adds Smith. “It's almost got a rose gold quality [to it] so it's a really interesting shade, and it's something that I think more people are going to be playing with.” It requires maintenance, though. Smith recommends investing in colour-boosting conditioners or masks that contain red and copper tones to top up your hue. Try a colour-depositing mask, like IGK On The Money Colour Depositing Mask, $49