How To Look After Your Hair When You Use Heating Tools Regularly
I'm a blowout girl through and through. Once (maybe twice per week if I have an event), my bathroom transforms into the city’s hottest (literally) hair salon. I methodically part my hair into sections and contort them into signature bouncy waves. But, as any blow-dry aficionado knows, using hot tools day in and day out can take a toll, often leaving your strands feeling dry, dull or downright frazzled.
“Heating tools can cause damage to our hair in so many ways,” says Abbey Maxwell, owner of Sydney salon The Maxwell Collective. “High heat settings, consistent use of heat every day, and not using protection can result in weakening of the [hair] structure. This causes split ends, frizz and loss of shine.” The good news? With a few habit tweaks (and the right products), you can keep your hair healthy, even if (like me) your heating tool is an extension of your hand.
Start With A Hydrated Base
Hair that’s dry to begin with won’t love being torched with a heat-styling tool. Look for shampoos and conditioners that are hydrating and nourishing, as hydrated hair can help to keep strands supple, resulting in stronger styling. Products such as ELEVEN Australia’s Repair Range offer heat protection of up to 220°C. Plus, the hydrolysed pea protein ingredient helps to strengthen and protect against further damage. Once you’re out of the shower, using a leave-in product can help to prep your base further while moisturising, strengthening, and protecting the hair to help create a silky and smooth blow-dry.
Never Skip Heat Protection
If there’s one non-negotiable when it comes to hair styling, it’s heat protectant. Our hair is composed of proteins, which can become damaged over time if repeatedly exposed to heat. Given that most hair styling tools use heat of up to 220°C, applying protection before styling can act as a barrier, minimise damage and keep moisture locked in.
Products such as ELEVEN Australia’s Smooth Me Now Thermal Spray offer a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients, including argan oil and chamomile flower extract, to moisturise the hair and keep it healthy. Hydrolysed quinoa also works to nourish the hair and add shine. Ensure your heat protector is evenly distributed throughout your hair before blasting it with your trusty blow-dryer. Keeping an eye on your hair tool’s heat settings (and not always using the highest one) can also help to lessen heat exposure and damage.
Take Breaks
While it can be tempting to have a fresh style, Abbey often advises her clients not to use a heat tool every single day. “If you do it well and properly the first time, you shouldn't need to touch [your hair] for the next few days.”
Adding heat-free days into your styling routine can help to lessen potential damage and give your hair a breather. If you want to style your hair without heat, Abbey recommends trialling heatless hair tools. “Heatless curls are a game changer,” says Abbey. “Personally, I use big fluffy bed socks, but there are so many different options: curl rods, headbands, satin slips, and braiding.”
Heat styling doesn’t have to come at the expense of healthy hair. With a nourishing wash routine, consistent heat protection and by adding heat-free days into your beauty routine, you can enjoy your favourite styles while keeping your strands as healthy as possible.
