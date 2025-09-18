Why Your Hair Isn’t Hydrated Enough Right Now — & What You Can Do About It
We’re finally farewelling winter and turning our minds to warmer days. The changing of the seasons means vacuum-packing our winter coats and scarves, pulling our sandals out from the back of the wardrobe and swapping the rich face moisturiser (that’s been getting you through bitter July days) for a lighter serum.
One aspect of your routine that you may not think to swap as we race towards summer, however, is your haircare. Between sun, sweat and salt water, your summer habits can wreak havoc on your hair. Refinery29 Australia spoke with Jaimme-lee Hallgath, ELEVEN Australia’s global brand artist and educator, to learn how to keep our hair hydrated this spring and summer.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How can our summer lifestyle dehydrate our hair?
There are a number of reasons your hair might feel (and appear) lacklustre post-summer holiday. According to Jaimme-lee, sun, salt water, chlorine pools, saunas, and frequent washing can weaken the hair’s structure and deplete its natural oils. As a result, your hair feels more scraggly than silky.
“The harsh UVA and UVB rays from the sun can weaken the hair’s structure (made up of keratin) and deplete its natural oils, leaving it dry and fragile,” says Jaimme-lee. “Extended sun exposure can also fade colour, increase split ends, and reduce shine. Just like our skin, our hair needs sun protection.”
The signs of dehydrated hair
While you might love your summer plans, your hair doesn’t. If your strands feel rough or “straw-like,” break or split easily, get tangled more than usual, or lack their usual shine, you may have dehydrated hair.
Dyed hair can also feel the effects of a summer spent outside. While you may need to touch up your roots once or twice in winter, don’t be surprised if you’re visiting the salon (or the chemist) more than usual, as coloured hair can fade quickly with your summer lifestyle.
Jaimme-lee notes that curly, textured, coloured, fine, and processed hair types also need extra hydration and protection in summer to stay healthy, shiny, and strong.
How should we be tweaking our hair care routines for summer?
While the thought of dehydrated hair might make you want to cling to your winter boots a little longer, you don’t need to avoid your favourite summer hobbies out of fear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jaimme-lee recommends rinsing your hair post-swim session, washing it gently with sulphate-free shampoo, incorporating a heat protector into your routine and keeping your ends healthy with regular trims.
As well as healthy hair habits, Jaimme-lee recommends products that promote hydration. “In summer, protect your hair from UVA and UVB rays and keep it healthy by swapping out your conditioner for a hydrating mask and leave-in product. My favourite products for this are the ELEVEN Australia Miracle Hair Mask and the ELEVEN Australia Miracle Hair Treatment,” says Jaimme-lee.
According to Jaimme-lee, products containing hydrolysed quinoa and nourishing oils such as avocado and cucumber oil can help replenish hydration and strengthen and protect hair. ELEVEN Australia’s Hydrate My Hair range can achieve this (as well as soothing the scalp and strengthening damaged strands) thanks to the range’s cucumber extract.
One tip Jaimme-lee wants you know about summer hair? You should be protecting it the same way you protect your skin. The hair artist recommends wetting or misting your hair with fresh water before swimming in the pool or ocean.
“When hair is already saturated with clean water, it absorbs far less chlorine or salt, which are two of the biggest culprits for summer dryness and damage. Pair this with the Miracle Hair Treatment, and you’re giving your hair the same kind of daily defence you’d give your skin with sunscreen.”
As winter winds down and the warmer weather begins to rear its head, consider this your reminder to tweak your habits and haircare routine to nail the healthy, summer-ready strands.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT